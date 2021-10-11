PH gets almost P300B from fuel marking

The government raised over P299 billion in duties and taxes through its fuel marking program, data released by the Department of Finance (DOF) on Monday showed.

The P299.27-billion amount generated is equivalent to 30.54 billion liters of fuel products marked from September 2019 to October 8, 2021.

Of the total, the Bureau of Customs collected P269.49 billion from September 2019 to October 7 this year, while the Bureau of Internal Revenue yielded P29.78 billion from December 2019 to July 22, 2021.

Diesel led the marked products at 60.98 percent or 18.63 billion liters. Gasoline came in second at 38.49 percent or 11.76 billion liters and kerosene at 0.54 percent or 163.63 million liters.

In terms of area collected, Luzon topped at 73.22 percent or 22.37 billion liters of total marked products, followed by Mindanao at 21.32 percent or 6.51 billion liters and the Visayas at 5.47 percent or 1.67 billion liters.

The government's fuel marking program is mandated under the Republic Act 10963 or the “Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act.”

It aims to curb oil smuggling and misdeclaration of petroleum products in the country, as well as increase revenue collection from taxable imported and locally refined fuel products.

The joint circular on the program defined fuel marking as the addition or administration of official fuel marker to petroleum products refined, manufactured or imported to the Philippines after taxes and duties have been paid.

Companies participating in the program are Petron Corp., Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Unioil Petroleum Philippines Inc., Seaoil Philippines Inc., Chevron Philippines Inc., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., C Insular Oil Corp., Filoil Energy Co. Inc., Jetti Petroleum Inc., Total and Filoil Energy Co., Marubeni Philippines Corp., PTT Philippines Corp., Micro Dragon Petroleum Inc., Goldenshare Commerce, Warbucks Industries Inc., Era1 Petroleum Corp., High Glory Subic International Logistics Inc., SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corp., Jadelink Subic Inc., SL Gas, Power Fill, and Petro Trade.