PH gov’t ready to repatriate Filipinos in Iraq amid ongoing crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is prepared to repatriate Filipinos in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Philippine Embassy assured Tuesday.

The embassy said Filipinos requesting repatriation or any assistance may contact them through a phone call, private message or email.

Those in Baghdad, meanwhile, may visit the Philippine embassy directly.

The embassy said those seeking assistance may contact the following:

“Filipinos are advised to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and maintain situational awareness at all times,” the embassy said in an advisory.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the military to prepare its air and naval assets for the possible repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East after the U.S. launched an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani.