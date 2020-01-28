PH gov’t ready to repatriate Filipinos in Wuhan, Hubei in China

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said it is prepared to assist Filipinos staying in Wuhan City and Hubei province in China to go home in the Philippines amid thousands of confirmed novel coronavirus cases reported in China.

In a statement, the DFA noted that Filipinos might come home provided that they conform to China’s policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DFA is ready to repatriate Filipinos in Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei Province who wish to come home, subject to China’s rules on Disease Containment, including immigration clearance and quarantine process, among others,” read the statement.

The foreign affairs department added that it would allow special flights from Hubei Province to the Philippines.

FEATURED STORIES

Those who would want to return home must alert the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai through these contacts:

PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL, SHANGHAI

Suite 301 Metrobank Plaza

1160 West Yan’An Road, Changning District, Shanghai 200052

Tel. No.: (+86-21) 6281-8020

Fax No.: (+86-21) 6281-8023

Hotline No.: (+86) 1391 747-7112

ADVERTISEMENT

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: www.shanghaipcg.dfa.gov.ph

DFA reminded that Filipinos who will arrive in the Philippines would be subjected to 14 days of quarantine as per the Department of Health’s policies.

For Filipinos who would wish to stay in China, the DFA advised them to coordinate with local health authorities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For emergencies, Filipinos in China may contact “24-hour Hotlines established by China Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA): +86-27-8712-2256 and +86-27-8781-1173.”

On Monday, Chinese authorities said 1,771 new cases of the virus were confirmed, making the total number of infected people at 4,515.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ