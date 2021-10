THE Department of Health recorded 12,159 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the total to 2,666,562.

There were 90,927 active cases and 27,727 new recoveries.

The death toll increased to 39,624 after 119 new deaths were recorded.

Bed occupancy in intensive care units (ICUs) is 70 percent nationwide, 56 percent in wards and 54 percent in isolation beds. Metro Manila's hospital bed utilization is at 69 percent, 50 percent, and 44 percent for ICUs, wards, and isolation beds respectively