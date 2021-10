THE Philippines logged 13,273 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 2,593,399, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

The DoH reported 45,249 new recoveries for a total of 2,442,623. There were 112 new deaths, raising the toll to 38,768.

There are 112,008, 96.5 percent of which are mild, moderate, or asymptomatic.

The occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs), wards, and in isolation is at 72 percent, 64 percent, and 60 percent respectively.