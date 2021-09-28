PH has more to bring in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup – Ella Fajardo

Ella Fajardo and the rest of the Philippine women’s basketball team were outplayed by China on Monday at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan. FIBA.COM PHOTO

As heart-breaking as the 91-point (52-143) beatdown that the Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad suffered against powerhouse China in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup opener on Monday, Ella Fajardo said that the Philippine women’s basketball team has more to show and vowed to bounce back strong in the tournament.

“Coach (Pat Aquino) said that we played our hardest, but I know for a fact and I can speak on behalf of the team that we have more to bring,” said the 5-foot-6 Fajardo, who made her PH seniors team debut on Monday against China.

In her first game with the national seniors team, Fajardo, an upcoming rookie for Division 1 school Fairleigh Dickinson University in the US NCAA, scored six points on a 2-of-5 field goal shooting.

But Fajardo’s game and Gilas veteran Afril Bernardino’s 17-point, 7-rebound, 2-assist, 2-steal, and 2-block performance were not enough for the world no. 51 Philippines to upend world no. 7 China, which dominated every aspect of the game on Monday.

The Chinese, whose average height is 6-foot-1, dominated the Filipinos, whose average height is only 5-foot-6, in rebounding, 55-23; second chance points, 21-6; points in the paint, 68-24; field goal percentage, 60.67 – 30.88; bench points, 71-18; assists, 52-29; points from turnovers, 34-8; and steals, 17-2.

Gilas, which never led in the contest, managed to get within striking distance, 10-15, halfway through the first quarter. From there, however, it was an all-China show.

The Chinese went on to lead by 18 points (35-17) after the first quarter; 40 points (69-29) at the halftime break; 70 points (108-38) after the third quarter; and game-high 92 points (139-47) in the dying seconds of the contest.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The Philippine quintet, however, has no time to sulk with the 91-point setback as they face world no. 3 Australia on Wednesday night, a must win for the Filipinos in the tournament, at the Prince Hamza Sport Hall in Amman, Jordan

“Despite all the circumstances that we’re going through, like Coach Pat said, our preparation time, the fact that we haven’t been playing basketball for about two years in the Philippines, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re gonna play Australia next, who just came from the Olympics as well,” said Fajardo.

“We have more in us. There are things that we can control, really, like getting back on defense for example. That’s something that we can control, so we just ask for your (Filipino fans) continual support.”