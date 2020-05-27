PH healthcare workers with COVID-19 now at 2,437 while 30 more recover

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 2,437 health workers in the Philippines who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health (DOH) reported Wednesday.

The figure is 17 cases higher from DOH’s Tuesday tally of 2,420.

Meanwhile, 30 more health workers recovered from the respiratory disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1,193 as of May 27.

The death toll remained at 31 as no new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported among healthcare workers since May 10.

Of the total cases, 1,213 are deemed active cases, of which 919 are mild, 292 are asymptomatic, and two are in severe condition.

Among the top five medical professions with COVID-19 are nurses (884), doctors (688), nursing assistants (151), medical technologists (89), and radiologic technologists (46).

