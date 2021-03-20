PH hits another record 8,000 new Covid cases

THE Philippines has surpassed its record of 7,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in a single day after it logged close to 8,000 new infections on Saturday, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

The DoH said the 7,999 Covid count raises the total number of cases to 656,056, from which 80, 642 are active.

Despite the record-high number of active cases, 98 percent are mild, moderate or asymptomatic while the rest are severe or critical.

There are a total of 562,484 recoveries, including 597 new survivors.

Thirty more individuals have been added to the death toll that now totals 12,930.

The country ranks 30th across the globe in terms of the total number of Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.