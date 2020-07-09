PH hits record 2,539 Covid cases in a day as numbers rise to 50,000

AT least 2,539 new cases of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were tallied on Wednesday, the highest in a single day, as the total number of infections breached 50,000.

Data from the Department of Health (DoH) said that of the total, 1,922 were fresh cases while 617 were part of the backlog from 67 out of the 74 Covid-19 laboratories.

The National Capital Region (NCR) registered 1,066 new cases of which 883 were fresh while 183 came from belated reports.

Region 7 or Central Visayas has 443 new cases of which 369 were fresh and 74 from late reports.

Cases in other regions totaled 1030 of which 670 were fresh and 360 from late reports.

The DoH also said that 90 percent of the cases were recorded in the past two weeks, particularly in closed areas such as the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) where 202 individuals were infected and in construction sites.

It also noted that the transmission of the disease occured in clusters in villages (barangay), with NCR reporting six villages with new infections and one each in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Palawan, and Albay.

The total number of active cases in the country is at 34,178, with 93 percent being mild and 0.7 percent severe and critical.

Meanwhile, 202 individuals have recovered from the disease, raising the total of recoveries to 12,588. Five others, including two in July, died, for a total toll of 1,314.

The DoH also removed 53 duplicate entries.

The DoH apologized for the delay in reporting the cases, saying that it has added more encoders and trained regional surveillance units to use the CovidKaya application.

“As we get more data, it necessitates more filtering out duplicate entries due to the increase of reporting units using the app. We are continuously streamlining the process,” the DoH said.

