PH hits record-high 22,820 Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines recorded on Thursday its highest coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in a single day at 22,820, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

It surpassed the 22,415 cases reported on September 6.

The positivity rate at 29.4 percent was also the highest so far, the DoH said.

The delayed release of the case bulletin at about 8 p.m. from its regular 4 p.m. posting was due to technical difficulties by the DoH’s CovidKAYA system, which had been resolved.

The high positivity rate was attributed to the more than 21,960 samples out of 74,706 that tested positive on Tuesday, with five laboratories not reporting their data.

Total cases are at 2.162 million, where 166,672 are active while 1.96 million have recovered.

The death toll is at 34,733, including 61 additional fatalities.



Occupancy rate of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), ward and isolation beds are at 75 percent, 72 percent and 69 percent.

Meanwhile, the DoH said the actual case figure on September 8 was 17,883, after an additional 5,132 cases raised the low 12,751 case count that day due to technical issues.

It also added 41 additional recoveries, pushing the recovery count that day to 20,192.