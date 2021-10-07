PH index ends gaining streak

PROFIT taking on Thursday snapped the market's three-day rally, prompting the index to slip out of the 7,000 level anew.

The local stock barometer Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dropped 1.5 percent or 106.15 points to its intraday low 6,951.30, while the wider All Shares lost 1.23 percent or 54.29 points to close at 4,354.85.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors booked profits, following the market's three-day climb.

Tantiangco added that Nikkei Asia's recent report of the Philippines ranking last in its Covid-19 Recovery Index also weighed down the market sentiment.

Nikkei Asia's index assesses an area's infection management, vaccine rollout and social mobility.

Luis Limlingan, managing director of Regina Capital Development Corp., meanwhile, said investors returned to the US and the rest of Asia as “lawmakers gained headway on the debt ceiling debate and the 10-year Treasury note yield neared 1.5 percent.”

Wall Street was in the green overnight as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.3 percent, 0.41 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively.

Trading remained strong as net value turnover stood at P12.21 billion, which is higher than Wednesday's P8.95 billion and the year-to-date average of P7.19 billion.

Foreign funds, on the other hand, continued their exit with net outflow amounting to P1.47 billion.

Only the banks saw gains among local sectors at 0.93 percent, while the services index plunged the most at 3.13 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.4 billion shares valued at P13.17 billion.

Decliners outpaced winners at 137 to 62, while 46 securities were unchanged.