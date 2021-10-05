PH index extends run as September inflation eases

THE local bourse extended its rebound on Tuesday amid the better print of the country's inflation rate in September.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 0.29 percent, or 20.35 points, to its intraday high of 6,981.24, while the wider All Shares inched up by 0.23 percent, or 9.88 points to close, at 4,358.17.

The market was in the red in the earlier parts of trading as it opened at 6,946.76 and reached a day low of 6,921.65 before closing at its high.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said local shares were bought up toward closing as the latest inflation data was “much better than most had anticipated.”

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday reported that the country's headline inflation contracted to 4.8 percent in September from 4.9 percent in August.

Meanwhile, Limlingan said inflation worries also gripped the US markets.

Wall Street ended in a bloodshed overnight as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq slumped by 0.94 percent, 1.3 percent and 2.14 percent, respectively.

“Technology and tech-related stocks also received some pressure. The sentiment stems from the failed talks about infrastructure and social spending. Now, negotiations on the debt ceiling are heating up in Washington,” Limlingan said.

The exodus of foreign funds persisted as the market saw net foreign selling of P709.34 million.

Services led the local sectors after gaining 1.005 percent while banks and properties lost 0.47 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 1.08 billion shares valued at P6.57 billion.

Losers outnumbered winners at 106 to 84 while 58 securities were unchanged.