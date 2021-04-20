PH keeps record of high recoveries vs Covid for 3rd straight day

THE Philippines recorded 21,664 recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) said, making it the third straight day for a high number of survivors.

Meanwhile, 7,379 new Covid cases were reported on Tuesday although the DoH said the low figure was due to the failure of 19 laboratories to conduct tests.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began was 953,106, from which 809,959, or 85 percent have recovered.

The active cases are 127.006, 99 percent of which are mild, moderate and asymptomatic.

Positivity rate is at 17.9 percent, or 4,840 of the 27,040 samples tested yielded positive results.

The death toll is at 16,141, including 93 individuals that were added to the list on Tuesday.

Hospital utilization rate in Metro Manila remains high, with 84 percent, 61 percent and 70 percent of intensive care units, isolation and ward beds respectively currently occupied.