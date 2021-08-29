PH launches 2 satellites

This long exposure photo shows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, seen from Merritt Island, Florida, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. AFP PHOTO

THE Philippines sent two more cube satellites (CubeSats) – Maya-3 and Maya-4 – to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday.

The CubeSats left Earth aboard Space X Falcon 9 rocket in a Dragon C208 cargo as part of Space X Commercial Resupply Mission-23.

“In addition to approximately 1,000 kilograms of science experiments riding aboard the spacecraft, the crew can look forward to assortments of cheese, ice cream, and veggies,” the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Facebook.

Dragon will arrive at the ISS on Monday.

The initial launch was set on Saturday but was postponed because of the bad weather in Florida, United States.

Maya-3 and Maya-4 were the first university-built satellites in the country. Each weighs 1.15 kilogram and measured 10 centimeters (cm) by 10 cm by 11.35 cm at stowed state with RGB camera and Near-Infrared (NIR) camera to capture images for general visual assessment of landmass and bodies of water.