PH lifts travel ban on India, 9 other countries

THE Philippine government has lifted a ban on travellers from India and nine other countries effective on September 6, Malacañang announced on Saturday.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to lift the current travel restrictions in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia starting Sept. 6, 2021,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“International travelers coming from the abovementioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing and quarantine protocols, depending on the country’s approved ‘listing,'” he added.

Roque said the IATF approved the adoption of “Yellow” and “Red” classifications, in addition to the “Green List” countries/jurisdictions/territories.

“This is based on their respective incidence rates and case counts as primary criteria, and testing data as secondary criteria,” Roque said.

“The incidence rate is the cumulative new cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 population while case counts are cumulative new cases over the past 28 days,” he added.