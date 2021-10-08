PH logs 10,670 new Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines logged 10,670 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the total to 2.64 million, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The death toll is at 39,232, which includes 295 fatalities that were reported within and outside of the CovidKAYA monitoring system.

Positivity rate continues to decline, with 16.9 percent of the 58,583 cases found positive for the virus. Two laboratories have not submitted their data to the DoH.

Active cases are at 118,203. Recoveries are at 2.49 million, including 7,691 new survivors.

Occupancy rate for beds in intensive care units is at 70 percent nationwide, 56 percent in isolation units and 58 percent in wards.