PH logs 12,751 new Covid cases

The Philippines reported 12,751 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, lower than the over 15,000 daily cases logged in the past few days.

The Department of Health said the total number of infections reached 2.134 million,

The positivity rate remained at 28.1 percent, which meant that 16,090 tests returned positive out of 57,260 tests conducted by all but five laboratories.

There were 151,135 active cases, but almost 98 percent were either mild, moderate or asymptomatic.

Recoveries surged to 20,151, pushing the total recovery count to 1.948 million. However, 174 individuals were added to the death toll, for a total of 34,672.