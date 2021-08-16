PH logs 14,610 new Covid infections

The Philippines logged 14,610 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the third straight day that infections exceeded the 14,000 mark.

This pushed the total cases to 1.76 million. There are 106,672 active cases.

Nearly 98 percent of the active cases were either mild, moderate, or asymptomatic.

Recoveries surged to 1.62 million with 10,674 newly recovered patients, while only 27 were added to the death toll, for a total of 30,366 deaths.

Intensive care unit utilization nationwide and in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) remained at more than 70 percent, meaning that seven out of 10 ICU beds are in use by severe and critical Covid-19 patients.



