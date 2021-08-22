PH logs 16,044 new Covid-19 cases

The Philippines logged 16,044 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,839,635, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

Of the 125,900 active cases, 93.8 percent had mild symptoms.

The Health department also reported 13,952 new recoveries for a total of 1,681,925.

However, there were 215 new deaths, raising the fatality toll to 31,810.

The department said that 73 percent of the country’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied, while 62 percent of isolation beds are utilized, and 66 percent of ward beds are filled.

The occupancy rate of ICUs in the National Capital Region (NCR) is now at 71 percent while isolation and ward beds use are at 62 and 72 percent, respectively.