PH logs 17,411 new Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines has reported 17,411 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Thursday, pushing the total to 2.435 million, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

This is the first time in more than a week that the number of new cases were lower than 20,000. The positivity rate is at 24.6 percent from 71,010 tests that were conducted.

Active cases dropped to 165,790, of which nearly 98 percent were either mild, moderate or asymptomatic cases while the rest were severe or critical.

A total of 2.232 million people have recovered, including 14,090 new survivors.

The death toll is at 37,405, including 177 additional fatalities.

Occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units is 8 out of 10 nationwide, including in Metro Manila; 7 out of 10 in wards; and 6 out of 10 in isolation units.