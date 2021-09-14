PH logs 18,056 new Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines reported 18,056 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Tuesday, pushing the total number to 2.266 million, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The figure was from the 50,425 tests received by the DoH on Sunday. Twelve laboratories, however, did not submit their data although the 29.7 percent positivity rate is one of the highest reported since the pandemic began.

Active cases were at 177,670, where more than 98 percent are mild, moderate and asymptomatic while the rest are severe or critical.

Total recoveries are at 2.053 million, including 20,542 new survivors. The death toll is at 30,529, including 222 new fatalities.

Occupancy rate in hospital beds for Covid-19 patients nationwide remains high, with 77 percent in intensive care units, 74 percent in wards and 69 percent in isolation.

In Metro Manila, occupancy rate of beds in the ICU, ward and isolation are 79 percent, 74 percent and 65 percent respectively.