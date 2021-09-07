PH logs 18,102 Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines reported 18,102 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Tuesday, dropping below 20,000 for the first time in five days.

The latest count pushed the total number of infections to 2.12 million.

The positivity rate, however, remained at 28.1 percent, or 16,067 of the 57,180 samples tested were found positive for the virus. Thirteen laboratories were not able to send their data to the DoH.

Active cases are at 158,637, where 98 percent were either asymptomatic or had mild or moderate symptoms and the rest severe or critical.

The new recoveries were at 18,945, raising the number of survivors to 1.93 million.

The death toll is at 161.

Occupancy rate for beds allotted to Covid-19 patients nationwide and in Metro Manila remains at 76 percent and 75 percent respectively.



Occupancy rate for isolation and ward beds is at 67 percent and 74 percent respectively.