PH logs 18,659 new Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines logged 18,659 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the total to 2.453 million, although there were no recorded deaths on Friday, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The “zero” deaths was due to a glitch in the CovidKaya system, which the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is now addressing.

The positivity rate is at 24.2 percent with 18,543 out of the 76,624 samples tested on Wednesday yielding positive results.

Active cases were at 175,324. Total recoveries were at 2.241 million, including 9,088 new survivors. The death toll remained at 37,405

Occupancy rate for intensive care unit (ICU) beds nationwide remains at about 80 percent while those in wards and in isolation are at 70 percent and 65 percent respectively.