PH logs 20,019 new Covid-19 cases

The Philippines logged 20,019 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the third day that the number of infections hit the 20,000 mark.

This pushed the total number of cases to 2,080,984.

The Department of Health (DoH) said that of the 157,438 active cases, 92 percent was mild.

There were 20,089 new recoveries for a total of 1,889,312.

However, there were 173 new deaths, raising the fatality toll to 34,234.

The department said that 75 percent of the country’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied, while 66 percent of isolation beds and 71 percent of ward beds are filled.

The occupancy rate of ICUs in the National Capital Region is at 75 percent while isolation and ward beds are at 64 and 73 percent, respectively.



