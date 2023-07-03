PH logs 2,747 COVID-19 infections from June 26 to July 2

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it recorded 2,747 COVID-19 infections from June 26 to July 2, which is lower than the 3,442 infections registered the week before.

Based on the DOH’s weekly released data, the said infections translated to a daily average of 392, 20 percent lower than the 592 cases from June 19 to 25.

Thirty-seven of the infections or 1.17 percent of the total recorded cases, were tagged as critical or severe, with active critical or severe COVID-19 admissions currently at 442.

On the other hand, two deaths were recorded by the DOH during the past two weeks.

Despite the decrease in infections, the utilization of ICU beds slightly rose from 13 to 13.7 percent, while the non-ICU bed utilization rate remained at 17.7 percent.

Based on the DOH’s online COVID-19 tracker as of July 2, the country’s total COVID-19 caseload is currently at 4,165,499, with 4,092,090 recoveries and 66,484 deaths.

Active cases are currently at 6,925.

