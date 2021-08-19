PH logs 2nd highest number of Covid-19 cases at 14,895

THE Philippines logged 14,895 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Thursday, the Department of Health (DoH) said, topping the 14,610 on Monday and becoming the second highest number of infections in the country.

The latest count pushed the total caseload past the 1.79 million mark, the DoH said.

The positivity rate remains high at 23.8 percent, with 14,239 of the 60,000 samples testing positive for the virus.

Active cases are at 111,720, from which 98 percent or more than 109,000 people are either asymptomatic or are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms. The 2,234 infected are either severe or critical.

Recoveries are at 8,248, for a total of 1.648 million survivors.

The death toll is at 30,881, including 258 new fatalities.

Occupancy rate in intensive care units for Covid-19 patients nationwide and in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) is more than 70 percent. Beds in isolation units and wards are between 60 and 70 percent occupied nationwide, including NCR.



