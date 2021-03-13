PH logs 5,000 new Covid cases, highest since August 2020

THE Philippines has logged 5,000 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Saturday, the highest tally since the country was placed under a second general community quarantine (GCQ) in August 2020.

It is also the fourth highest number in terms of daily Covid infections since the government started keeping track in 2019.



The country last hit 5,000 on Aug. 26, 2020, when it recorded 5,277 cases.



This puts the total number of infections at 616,611, of which 56,679 are active cases.



More than 97 percent of these active cases remain mild, moderate and asymptomatic, while the rest are severe or critical.



There are a total of 547,166 recoveries, including 281 new survivors.

The death toll is up to 12,766, with 72 more succumbing to the disease.

The positivity rate is also high at 12.8 percent, with 3,900 of the 30,456 samples testing positive for the virus.