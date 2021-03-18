PH logs 5,290 new Covid cases

THE Philippines continues to log over 5,000 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) daily and this Thursday is no different as the Department of Health (DoH) reported 5,290 new infections.

The figure raises the total to 640,984 cases in the country, the DoH said.



The positivity rate likewise remained high at 14.1 percent, with 5,635 of the nearly 40,000 samples tested in all but eight Covid laboratories nationwide yielding positive results.

There are 66,567 active cases, in which 97.6 percent remain mild, moderate, and asymptomatic.