PH logs 6,666 new Covid cases

THE Philippines has recorded 6,666 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Wednesday, pushing the total to 684, 311 infections since the pandemic started last year.

The active cases reached its highest count at 91,754, from which 98 percent are mild, moderate and asymptomatic, while the rest remain severe or critical.

The country still maintains a high positivity rate of 15.3 percent with 4,923 out of the 32,179 samples tested yielding positive results.

There were 1,072 survivors recorded on Wednesday, raising the total of recoveries to 579,518.

The death toll is up to 13,039 with 47 new fatalities.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in Metro Manila has reached critical level with 70 percent of the beds being used. Isolation beds are at 68 percent utilization and ward beds at 51 percent utilization.