PH logs 6,784 new Covid-19 cases, recoveries drop to 2,900

THE Philippines has logged 6,784 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country while the number of recoveries dropped to 2,972 on Friday, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

This puts the total caseload to 1.131 million, from which 58,986 or 5.2 percent are active and 93.1 percent or 1.053 million have recovered from the virus.

Of the active cases, 97 percent remain mild, moderate or asymptomatic.

The positivity rate has also decreased to 13.1 percent or 6,169 of the 46,034 samples tested were found positive for the disease. Five laboratories failed to submit their data to the DoH.

The death toll increased to 18,958 with 137 new fatalities.

Occupancy rate for intensive care unit, isolation and ward beds is at 61 percent, 44 percent and 48 percent respectively.