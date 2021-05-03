PH logs 7,255 new Covid-19 cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases went down to 7,255 on Monday, the Department of Health said.

It said that 9,214 patients recovered from the virus.

The country now has 1.062 million infections, 69,466 of them active.

Majority of the active cases were either mild, moderate or asymptomatic.

The positivity rate also went down to 15.7 percent.

There were 94 new deaths, driving the total to 17,525.

Hospital bed utilization remains high at 74 percent occupancy for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, 50 percent occupancy for isolation beds and 61 percent occupancy for ward beds.