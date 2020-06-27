PH logs 738 new COVID-19 cases, 249 more recoveries; tally now at 34,803

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 34,803 people have been found positive for SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as of Saturday, June 27, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In its latest report, DOH said the sum includes 738 new patients that consist of 560 “fresh” and 178 “late” cases.

DOH also posted that 249 more patients were able to survive the potentially deadly respiratory illness COVID-19 driving national recovery count to 9,430.

Meanwhile, 12 additional fatalities were recorded by the health agency raising the country’s death toll to 1,236.

The COVID-19 outbreak started in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province in December 2019.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.

