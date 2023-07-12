PH logs 814 COVID-19 Omicron subvariants infections from June 30 to July 7

MANILA, Philippines — As many as 814 infections of various subvariants of Omicron were detected in the country, based on the latest biosurveillance report of the Department of Health (DOH).

The number was based on the 850 samples that underwent genome sequencing at Baguio General Hospital Medical Center (BGHMC) and the University of the Philippines – Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC) from June 30 to July 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total, 785 infections were classified as part of the XBB Omicron subvariant, of which 65 belonged to the XBB.1.5 sublineage, 206 XBB.1.16, 135 XBB.1.9.1, 35 XBB 1.9.2, 254 XBB.2.3 and 90 cases tagged as “other XBB sublineages.

On the other hand, 20 other detections were classified as BA.2.3.20, and one belonging to the BA.2.75 subvariant.

FEATURED STORIES

One other was a case of the XBC subvariant, while seven fell under the “other sublineages” category.

Meanwhile, 36 other infections had no assigned lineage.

The XBB subvariant remains to be the most dominant strain accounting for a total of 6,541 cases recorded.

As of July 11, the country has a COVID-19 caseload of 4,168,437, including 4,095,791 recoveries, 66,494 deaths, and 6,152 active infections.

RELATED STORIES:

First case of ‘FE.1’ COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in PH

COVID-19 cases may still rise from time to time – health expert

DOH: 1,382 COVID-19 Omicron subvariant cases from June 26 to 29

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>