PH logs 8,920 new cases

THE Philippines logged 8,920 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Thursday, pushing the total to 756,199, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

Of the number of infections, 138,948 are active, 99 percent of which are mild, moderate or asymptomatic while the rest are severe or critical.

Positivity rate is at 21.1 percent with 7,231 out of the 34,270 samples tested yielding positive results.

The number of survivors is at 603,948, including 205 new ones, although the recovery rate declined at 79.9 percent.

The death toll is at 13,303,, including six that were tallied on Thursday. The case fatality rate also declined at 1.76 percent.

Hospital capacity remained critical in Metro Manila, with 76 percent, 70 percent and 61 percent of intensive care unit, isolation and ward beds occupied respectively.