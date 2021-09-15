PH logs close to 17Knew Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines reported 16,989 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Wednesday, raising the total of infected individuals to 2.283 million, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The new number was attributed to the low submission of tests by Covid-19 laboratories to the Department of Health (DoH), which totalled 57,034 from which 26 percent were found positive.

Four laboratories were unable to send their data to the DoH.

Active cases are at 170,446 while total recoveries are at 2.077 million, including 24,123 new survivors.



The death toll is at 35,742, including 214 new fatalities.



Occupancy rate of hospitals servicing Covid-19 patients nationwide remains high, with 77 percent, 69 percent and 73 percent of beds in the intensive care units (ICUs), ward and isolation in use.

Occupancy rate of ICU beds in Metro Manila is at 79 percent.