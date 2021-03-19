PH logs highest new Covid cases daily at 7,103

THE country has logged its highest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases daily, with 7,103 new infections on Friday, eclipsing the 6,958 posted on Aug. 10, 2020.

The latest count has pushed the total number of cases to 648,066, from which 73,264 are currently active, also the highest since August.

Despite the surge of infections, nearly 98 percent of the active cases are mild, moderate or asymptomatic, while almost two percent remain severe or critical.

Total recoveries are at 561,902, or 86.7 percent of the total active cases, including 390 new survivors.

The death toll is up to 12,900, with the addition of 13 fatalities on Friday, equivalent to nearly 2 percent overall case fatality rate.