PH logs in 16,907 new Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines logged 16,907 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Saturday, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

For the second straight day, however, there was no recorded death.

The DoH said it has asked the Department of Information and Communications Technology to determine whether there was a glitch in the system. |

Positivity rate was at 23.6 percent, or 17,607 of the 74,606 samples tested yielded positive results.

Active cases were at 165,110, while total recoveries were at 2.268 million, with the addition of 27,121 new survivors.

Deaths remained at 37,405.

Occupancy rate of beds in the national intensive care units was 76 percent, 70 percent in wards and 64 percent in isolation.