PH logs lower Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines logged 12,067 new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Tuesday, but the Department of Health (DoH) attributed the low number to the few tests that were conducted on Sunday.

Tuesday’s figure was a drop from Monday’s 18,000.

Despite this, the positivity rate remained high at 25 percent with 11,353 of 45,593 samples testing positive for the virus.

The total caseload in the country is now at 1.87 million, 127,703 of which are active.

There are 1.71 million recoveries, including 14,565 new survivors.

The death toll is at 32, 264, with 303 additional fatalities reported.

Nearly 75 percent of the beds in the intensive care units (ICUs) nationwide and in Metro Manila are occupied.



Occupancy rate for Covid-19 patients in the wards and isolation units are at 70 percent and 62 percent respectively