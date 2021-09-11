PH logs new single-day high of Covid-19 cases at 26,303

THE Philippines reached yet again another single-day high of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases at 26,303 on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 2.206 million, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The new caseload includes the 1,608 additional cases that were supposed to be included in the bulletin on September 10, but which was not counted because of issues regarding the extraction of case data on Friday.

But even without the additional cases on Friday, the country still reported 24,695 infections, the highest single-day tally on record before this Saturday.

The country posted a positivity rate of 27.6 percent, which meant that out of 75,688 cases, 20,889 were found positive.

Active cases are at 185,706.

Total recoveries are at 1.985 million, the death toll is at 34,978.

Occupancy rate of beds for Covid-19 patients across the country remains at 76 percent for intensive care units, 73 percent for wards, and 68 percent for isolation units.