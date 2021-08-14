PH logs second highest Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic

THE Philippines reported 13,177 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Health (DoH) said on Friday.

It is the second highest number of infections since the pandemic in the country began in March last year and the highest in more than four months, topping the 12,576 on April 3 and pushing the caseload to 1.713 million.

The positivity rate also shot up to 23.6 percent, meaning of the 57,355 tests conducted in the country, 13,536 samples returned positive.

Active cases increased to 96,395, or 5.6 percent of the total number of infections.

There are a total of 1.587 million recoveries or 92.6 percent of the total cases. This includes 4,322 new survivors.

Death toll is at 29,838, including 299 new fatalities, for a 1.74 percent case fatality rate.

Occupancy rate of intensive care units for Covid-19 patients in Metro Manila dipped to 60 percent and 66 percent nationwide.