PH logs second highest number of Covid-19 cases at 17,447

THE Philippines reported its second highest caseload of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since the pandemic began at 17,447, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The latest figure, which pushed the total number of infections to 1.92 million, stemmed from a high positivity rate of 26.1 percent. This means that out of more than 70,000 tests conducted, 18,373 were found positive.

Active cases also notched a new high at 142,531, from which more than 98 percent were mild, moderate or asymptomatic while the rest are severe or critical.

Recoveries are at 1.74 million, including 6,771 newly-recovered patients.

The death toll is at 32,841, including 113 new fatalities.

Occupancy rate for Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) is at 75 percent nationwide and in Metro Manila. Nearly 70 percent and 62 percent of ward and isolation beds respectively are in use.