PH Malditas football team qualifies for Women’s Asian Cup

The Philippine women’s football team qualified for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, as the Malditas topped Hong Kong, 2-1, Friday evening (Philippine time) at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Malditas, who just needed a draw to advance, went for the jugular and topped Group F in the Asian Cup Qualifiers with six points.

The Philippines will advance to the FC Women’s Asian Cup for the second straight year and 10th overall.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano Araneta was thrilled by the news and promised to prepare the team well for the tournament next year in India.

“We are truly delighted by this remarkable achievement by our Philippine women’s national team. Qualification to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice made by the players and the coaching staff and the support of sponsors and stakeholders,” said Araneta.

“We cannot rest on this achievement. We will leave no stone unturned in preparing the team in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where the top five teams will qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.”

Tahnai Annis delivered the Philippines’ breakthrough goal off a cross from Rocelle Mendaño at the 17th minute. Hong Kong, however, leveled the score at the 61st minute when Chung Pui Ki scored on a free kick. But Chandler Blue McDaniel secured the victory for the Philippines with a goal at the 87th minute.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The other two teams in Group F, Nepal and Hong Kong, finished the qualifiers with one point apiece and were both eliminated.