PH manufacturing accelerates in July

THE country’s manufacturing output both in volume and value increased at a quicker rate in July, according to preliminary data provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday.

Results of the statistics agency’s latest Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (Missi) showed the country’s Volume of Production Index (VoPI) expanded by 537.9 percent in July 2021, faster than the 459-percent growth in June and a reversal from the 72.8-percent contraction a year before.

The Value of Production Index (VaPI) meanwhile went up by 528.1 percent, quicker than the 444.6 percent in June and reversing a 74.1-percent decline a year earlier.