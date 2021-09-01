PH manufacturing contracts in Aug

THE country’s manufacturing sector contracted in August as stricter quarantine measures forced factories and businesses to close, the IHS Markit said.

Results of the latest IHS Markit survey released on Wednesday showed that the Philippine manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) fell sharply from 50.4 in July to 46.4 in August.

“The latest decline indicated a renewed contraction in operating conditions in the Philippines manufacturing sector, and which was the steepest since May 2020,” said IHS Markit.

The PMI takes into account new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery time, and stocks. Readings above 50 signal an expansion; below that, a contraction.