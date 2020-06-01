PH manufacturing sector down in May

THE Philippine manufacturing sector continued to contract in May but at a slower pace compared to the record low in April, an IHS Markit survey showed.

Survey results released on Monday showed that the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 40.1 in May, 31.6 in April.

IHS Markit said that despite the improvement, the reading still pointed to a sharp deterioration in operating conditions across the manufacturing sector.

The PMI takes into account new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery time, and stocks. Readings above 50 signal an expansion; below that, a contraction.

“The Philippines PMI signalled a softer decline in operating conditions across the manufacturing sector in May. The headline index picked up and was much higher than in April when the lockdown had its greatest impact on production,” said IHS Markit economist Dawid Owen.