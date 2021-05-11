PH market stays in the green

The local bourse sustained its rally as it saw marginal gains on Tuesday.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 0.15 percent, or 9.42 points to 6,326.83, while the broader All Shares inched up by 0.03 percent, or 1.25 points to end at 3,907.96.

Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director, said the market was in the green despite the lower-than-expected register of the first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) as “investors focused on the rebalancing of the MSCI and more earnings releases.”

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday reported that the local economy continued to decline as the country’s GDP contracted by 4.2 percent in the first quarter.

AAA Equities head of research Christopher Mangun, meanwhile, said investors remained cautious given the lingering risks.

He added that most are hoping for a pick up in the pace of the local vaccine rollout, which would result in eased restrictions and faster economic recovery.

Mangun sees the main index continuing on sideways with a negative bias until the end of the trading week.

“We may see the PSEi go all the way down to 5,800 before we see a sustained recovery,” Mangun noted.

The local sectors were mixed. The holding firms and property indices led with 0.29 percent each, while the mining and oil lost the most at 2.93 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 9.95 billion shares valued at P4.64 billion.

Decliners edged out advancers at 122 to 82, while 43 securities were unchanged.