PH military opens Rizal Memorial Coliseum as quarantine facility for suspected Covid patients

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday opened the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila as a quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus patients. The facility will be composed of 100 beds and will be manned by an emergency medical team from the AFP Health Service Command consisting of four doctors, nine nurses, 17 medical aides, six military officers and enlisted personnel as administrative staff. Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs chief, said the military led the blessing ceremony, which representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Health (DoH) and members of the National Task Force against Covid-19 attended.

Apart from the coliseum, the military also announced on Monday that it deployed soldiers that would help in the launch of the mega swabbing center at the Enderun Colleges in Taguig City.

Zata said soldiers of the Philippine Army, as well as personnel from the Philippine National Police, would work as encoders and barcoders to medical personnel who would conduct swab tests on patients. The Taguig City swabbing center is one of four government mega swabbing centers. It is expected to conduct from 1,000 to 1,500 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction tests per day.

The other three mega swabbing centers are at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan; Mall of Asia in Pasay City; and at the Palacio de Manila in Malate.