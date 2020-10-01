PH military thanks Moro leaders for rescue of Zambo Norte kidnap victim

ZAMBOANGA CITY—-The military has expressed gratitude to leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) for their help in the rescue of a farmer held captive by members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

“Our sincere gratitude to the MILF and MNLF leadership for the assistance and support extended throughout the course of the operation,” said Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, commander of the Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade.

Army and police teams located kidnap victim Rex Triplitt and his five captors at the village of Pisa Itom in Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte province early on Wednesday (Sept. 29).

The kidnap victim and his captors were walking, apparently to flee the government forces.

When a gunfight ensued, Triplitt was able to escape his kidnappers and was rescued eventually by soldiers.

“We rescued Triplitt without spending a single centavo for ransom,” Nicolas said.

Triplitt, a 64-year-old farmer from Piacan village of Sirawai town, was kidnapped last Sept. 16.

Nicolas said Triplitt’s kidnappers are allied with an ASG group led by a certain Injam Yadah.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, of the Western Mindanao Command, also thanked locals for sharing tips that later formed a cohesive picture of the kidnapping case.

Earlier, the Sirawai local government offered a P600,000 reward for information on the kidnappers.

