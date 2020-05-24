PH Navy’s first missile-armed frigate arrives

AFTER a five-day voyage, the Philippine Navy’s first-ever missile-capable frigate has finally arrived.

From PH Navy Facebook

The BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), which was launched in Ulsan, South Korea, last year docked in Subic, Zambales on Saturday.

Lt. Cdr. Maria Christina Roxas, Navy spokesman, said the ship reached Philippine waters on May 21 and exchanged signals and made radio contact with BRP Quezon (PS70) currently deployed in Mavulis, Batanes.

On May 22, the BRP Jose Rizal was in the vicinity of Bolinao, Pangasinan and in the afternoon of the same day was met by the BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17), which was accompanied by an Augusta Westland (AW) 109 helicopter and a C-90 Fixed Wing Aircraft, in Sta. Cruz, Zambales.

The BRP Andres Bonifacio and three multipurpose assault craft held the traditional passing honors for BRP Jose Rizal while the AW159 and AW109 staged a fly-by in the event, which Roxas described as “momentous”.

The acquisition of the BRP Jose Rizal was part of the Philippine military’s modernization program, more specifically, under the Philippine Navy as it aims to strengthen its fleet with modern warships.

The BRP Jose Rizal’s sister ship, the BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), is expected to arrive later this year.

The two ships were manufactured by the South Korean-based Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). According to the company, the BRP Jose Rizal was delivered four months earlier than its original schedule in September of this year despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Roxas, meanwhile, said the sailing crew of BRP Jose Rizal will undergo a two-week quarantine as part of Philippine health authorities’ protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus while the technical inspection and acceptance of the vessel will begin after the sailors’ quarantine period.

Roxas said a simple arrival and commissioning ceremony will also be conducted on June 19, the birth anniversary of national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, from whom the ship was named after.

“The arrival of [BRP Jose Rizal] in the country is yet another major leap toward the fulfillment of the Philippine Navy’s thrust of having modern platforms and systems which provide opportunities for its personnel to develop modern mindsets and propel the whole organization into becoming a multi-capable naval force responsive to our maritime nation’s defense and development,” Roxas said.