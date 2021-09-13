PH negotiating procurement of booster shots

Vehicles line up at a Covid-19 drive thru vaccination site in Manila on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

The government is actively discussing the procurement of booster shots from different vaccine manufacturers, Secretary Carlito Galvez, the country’s vaccination czar, said.

At a town hall event organized by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Jose Maria Concepcion 3rd, Galvez said that the government is talking to four manufacturers to see if it can procure reformulations of their vaccines that would address the variants of concern, including the highly infectious Delta variant.

“We are now negotiating with Pfizer, and also we are negotiating with Moderna and Sinovac,” Galvez revealed.

He said that the government, together with the private sector and local government units, are also in discussions with AstraZeneca for the provision of booster shots.

Vaccine Expert Panel Member Dr. Rontgene Solante earlier urged the government to allow booster shots for healthcare workers and immunocompromised individuals.